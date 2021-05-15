First House of Iranian Stamp Museum to open in Tabriz

The public relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran Post has declared that the First House of the Iranian Stamp Museum will be inaugurated in Tabriz in the presence of managing director of the National Post Company Ramazan-Ali Sobhanifar, Director of the Communications Museum Hassan Amidi as well as provincial officials on May 20, 2021.



Different types of stamps from 1962 until now will be put on display in 200 stamp boards.



Considering the importance of preserving historical identity and postal symbols and in line with the emphasis made by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, the establishment of the First House of the Iranian Stamp Museum has been on agenda since last Iranian year (started March 20, 2020).



To this end, the first international Post, Museum and School Center was inaugurated in Rasht, Gilan Province, in February 2021, and the second center will be opened in Delgan in Sistan and Baluchestan Province in the near future.



Yazd Post Museum was inaugurated on March 10, 2021. It is operational now and hosts people who come to visit the museum.



During his last visit to Tabriz, Hassan Amidi, who is also the director-general of public relations and administrative affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Post, and provincial authorities had agreed to set up the First House of the Iranian Stamp Museum at the Mojtahedis' House.



The Mojtahedis' House, nationally registered in March 2003, has its last owner's name on it. The house dates back to 200 years ago.



The historical city of Tabriz has been named "the City of Firsts" in Iran because it has been the city of first educational center, first publication, first newspaper, first Islamic encyclopedia, first kindergarten, first school, first public library, first cinema, first carpet collage and so on.

