Speaking to IRNA, Torkashvand said the exported goods weighed 27,000 tons and shows no significant change in weight compared with the same period last year.

The value of the exported materials has grown by 39% , he added.

The exports products included raisins, cheese, cream, yogurt, healthy and industrial Vaseline, Torshi ( pickled vegetables), Ferrosilicon, paraffin wax, pickled cucumber, pottery, and powder milk, he noted.

9376**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish