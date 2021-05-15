First shrimp shipment from Iran's Golestan Prov. arrives in China

Speaking to IRNA, Gholamreza Mehrabi said 194,500 kilograms of shrimp was exported from Golestan to China, UAE and Oman last year.

Before the outbreak of COVID19, China, Vietnam, UAE, Hong Kong, Oman and Spain were destinations for Golestan shrimp.

Earlier, head of Iran's Fisheries Organization Nabiollah Khoon Mirzaei said that shrimp farming rate in Iran will increase to 52000 tons by the end of the last Iranian calendar year (to end March 19th, 2020).

According to government estimates, Iran exported some 22,000 tonnes of shrimp, worth of around $150 million, in the year ending March 2018.

Iran aims to meet a target of 60,000 tonnes of shrimp production by 2021 by expanding the farms in southern regions like Sistan and Balouchestan as well as those along the coast of the Caspian Sea.

9376**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish