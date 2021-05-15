Women are glorious in Ferdowsi's Shahnameh: Scholar in Persian Literature

May 15 is considered a major cultural event for Iranians to both commemorate the great Persian poet Ferdowsi and celebrate Persian Language Day. Today has been named the Day of Ferdowsi and Persian Language in the Iranian calendar.





Literature, especially poetry, is a part of the thousands-years-old Iranian culture and enjoys a lofty place among Iranians. Ergo, outstanding bards, Ferdowsi among them, have emerged from this land and have become honors of the country. Some nicknamed Ferdowsi 'the Persian Homer'.





By creating his masterpiece, the Shahnameh (the Book of King), in 30 years, he took an important step to safeguard the Persian culture and language.





Ferdowsi tried his best to immortalize the Persian culture, history, and language and leave an eternal work of literature.





Having more than 60,000 verses, Shahnameh is among the most important epic books in the world. It encompasses myths, legends, and history of Pishdadian, Kayanian, Parthian, Sasanian dynasties.





Abulqasim Firdowsi Tusi, or Ferdowsi was born in Paj village in northwestern Iran which is located in North Khorasan Province of today's Iran in circa 940 A.D. and died in about 1020 A.D.

*** Women have glorious personality in the Shahnameh

One of Iran's memorable figures and the professor of Persian Literature Mir Jalaleddin Kazzazi said in an interview with IRNA that Ferdowsi delicately paid attention in developing women characters of Shahnameh.

He added that in Shahnameh, we see many women who are truly superior to men, for example Sindukht the wife of Mehrab Kaboli and the mother of Roodabeh, in the Persian epic poem Shahnameh by Ferdowsi.

The professor of Persian literature added that Ferdowsi as a rationalist poet has described women as wise creatures, for example, Roshanak, Dara’s daughter, and Kid’s daughter are admired for their wisdom in Shahnameh.

