Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 15

-- Iran crude output up by 13.4% in April: OPEC data

Iran increased its crude output by 13.4 percent in April compared to March, shows figures by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting countries (OPEC), as the country moves ahead with plans to offset losses suffered to production during more than three years of US sanctions targeting its oil sales.

Latest OPEC figures showed that Iran’s oil production had reached 2.6 million barrels per day (mbd) for the month to late April, up from 2.3 mbd reported for the month to March 21.

-- Heavyweights not out a day to presidential election registration end

The number-one choices of the rival political camps for candidacy in Iran’s June 18 ‎presidential election have yet to put down their names for the race, with only a day ‎‎(today) before the registration of hopefuls officially ends.‎

Ebrahim Raeisi, the current chief of the Iranian Judiciary and the favorite candidate of the principlist camp, and Es’haq Jahangiri, Iran’s vice president and the top choice of the reformists, did not show up for registration at the election headquarters in Tehran on Friday, the fourth day of registration.

-- Nushabad, a 1,500-year-old, three-story subterranean city in north of Kashan

If you are ever interested in architecture, history, or mysteries you might have heard about secret underground cities in the world like Derinkuyu, in Cappadocia, Turkey, or Edinburgh Vaults, in the United Kingdom. Yet you might not have heard about the biggest underground city in Iran, called Nushabad (also spelled Noosh Abad), surfiran.com wrote.

Just north of Kashan, in the small town of Nushabad, lies the sprawling underground city.

Construction of this man-made subterranean city, also called Ouee (or Ouyi), dates back to the Sassanid (or Neo-Persian) Empire, about 1500 years ago. Inhabitants would dig underground chambers as hideout spots for women, children, and the elderly in the event of an attack by foreign invaders.

-- Advisor: EU Firms Face Iran’s Legal Action

European companies doing business with Iran could face legal troubles if they have terminated their contracts with Iranian banks or firms solely because of fears about possible U.S. sanctions, according to a legal opinion handed down Wednesday by a top EU court advisor.

To protect European interests and help Iran’s moribund economy, the EU introduced a "blocking statute” shielding companies in the 27-nation bloc. However, many big firms do more business in the United States than in Iran and some quickly severed ties rather than risk running afoul of U.S. sanctions.

-- Iranians Mark Eid al-Fitr Under Strict Health Protocols

Iranians across the country on Thursday celebrated Eid al-Fitr, which marked the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadhan, while observed strict health protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced that Thursday was Ei-al-Fitr after receiving multiple reports from reliable religious scholars and credible sources on the sighting of the crescent moon.

The Eid prayers have over the years been led by Ayatollah Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds in Tehran but the event was canceled for the second consecutive year as part of measures put in place to contain the spread of the virus.

This year’s prayers were held in the open campus of Tehran University with a limited number of participants as well as in other mosques in the capital under strict health protocols.

-- New Gov’t Should Have Faith in Domestic Capabilities

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says a passionate popular turnout in the June 18 presidential election will boost the capabilities of the next administration and strengthen the country’s security and deterrence.

The Leader highlighted the significance of elections in Iran as the country is gearing up to hold its 13th presidential election next month.

"The people’s passionate turnout in the election will greatly impact the power and capabilities of the administration to be elected, and enhances the country’s reputation, security, and deterrence,” he told representatives of student groups via a video link late Tuesday.

-- IAEA inspected Iran nuclear facilities three times a month: report

According to Bloomberg, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has conducted three-snap inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities a month, marking a record.

Last year, the global nuclear watchdog conducted three surprise inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities every month. According to the report published by Bloomberg on Friday, one-fifth of the IAEA’s 161 surprise inspections worldwide in 2020 were from Iran's nuclear facilities.

The report said the number of inspections by the IAEA inspectors in Iran in 2020 is almost close to the record of visits in 2018.

-- Development projects worth $1.47b inaugurated in free trade, special economic zones

President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday inaugurated numerous projects valued at 62 trillion rials (about $1.47 billion) in the free trade and special economic zones of five different provinces across the country in an online event.

Put into operation following the series of inaugurations started in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), the said projects were based in the free trade and special economic zones of East Azarbaijan, Khuzestan, Alborz, Hormozgan, and Sistan-Baluchestan provinces.

Some 38 large industrial, construction, infrastructure, and agricultural projects with a total investment of 19.278 trillion rials were among the projects that were put into operation in Aras Free Zone in East Azarbaijan.

-- Friday mosque of Damghan undergoes restoration

A new restoration work has been commenced on the centuries-old Friday mosque of Damghan, which stands tall in the north-central Iranian city.

A restoration project has been commenced on the cob walls, roof deck, and downspouts of the Jameh Mosque of Damghan that is situated in Semnan province, provincial tourism chief Mehdi Qasemi said on Wednesday.

“A budget of 1.5 billion rials (some $35,000 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) have been allocated to the project to preserve the glory and exquisiteness of this historical monument.”

