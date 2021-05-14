May 14, 2021, 1:06 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84328805
0 Persons

Tags

Official sees potential for $10bn trade between Iran, Switzerland

Official sees potential for $10bn trade between Iran, Switzerland

Tehran, May 14, IRNA – Iran and Switzerland have a potential for $10 billion of bilateral trade once Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA – is revived, Sharif Nezam Mafi, the head of Iran-Switzerland Joint Chamber of Commerce, said on Friday.  

Nazam Mafi told IRNA that a probable implementation of JCPOA following Vienna talks would lead to a boost in Iran's exports to Switzerland.

He said that Iran is preparing trade delegations for resumption of trade relations with Switzerland and is also ready to receive merchants from that country.    

The official also said that Iranian exports items, including gas and raw materials, are needed by Switzerland while the exports items of Switzerland, including health and agricultural products, are also needed by Iran.

Providing conditions for the sale and direct delivery of natural gas is expected to create a huge change in economic relations between the two countries, Nezam Mafi said.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 2 =