Official sees potential for $10bn trade between Iran, Switzerland

Nazam Mafi told IRNA that a probable implementation of JCPOA following Vienna talks would lead to a boost in Iran's exports to Switzerland.

He said that Iran is preparing trade delegations for resumption of trade relations with Switzerland and is also ready to receive merchants from that country.

The official also said that Iranian exports items, including gas and raw materials, are needed by Switzerland while the exports items of Switzerland, including health and agricultural products, are also needed by Iran.

Providing conditions for the sale and direct delivery of natural gas is expected to create a huge change in economic relations between the two countries, Nezam Mafi said.

