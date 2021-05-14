Iran calls on international community to stop Zionist aggression against Palestinians

The statement was issued on the 73rd anniversary of the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homeland and the emergence of the fake regime of Israel.

Referring to the new round of “Shameless crimes” of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people in recent days, the statement said that since May 14, 1948 when the Palestinians were forced out of their homes and motherland, the occupying Zionist regime has received full support from the US and some other world powers that turn a blind eye to the endless brutalities of this regime.

The statement strongly condemned the recent “killing of the homeless Palestinian people by the racist Zionist regime”, adding that the Palestinians have given a firm response to this aggression by their resistance.

The statement stressed that the only way to solve the Palestinian crisis is to hold a referendum with participation of all the main inhabitants of Palestine, including Muslims, Christians and Jews, with the aim of exercising the right to self-determination and determining the type of political system.

