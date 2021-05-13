Russia's Astrakhan welcomes Iranian entrepreneurs

In a meeting with Iran's consul general Mahdi Akouchkian on Thursday, Irina Azarova expressed confidence that the presence of Iranian entrepreneurs will help expand trade between Astrakhan region and Iran.

Azarova explained to Akouchkian that one of the main activities of the fund is to help Astrakhan companies to promote their products in foreign markets from among which the Iranian market is strategic.

She added that in a bid to improve the quality of goods and services in the two countries, business missions were held during which entrepreneurs from the Astrakhan region and the provinces of Iran discussed the development of bilateral trade cooperation that are still in progress today.

Azarova said that the COVID-19 pandemic cannot hold up the development of traditional friendship with Iran.

She further noted that even under time constraints the two countries can work fruitfully with business representatives in the Astrakhan and Iran region to conclude commercial contracts.

The Iranian official underlined Iran's intention to invest in the Astrakhan region as well.

He presented a number of projects proposed by Iranian business circles to be implemented in the region.

The two sides pointed out that due to the pandemic in 2020 which has led to decreasing activities, face to face meetings and trade fairs were canceled and were held only remotely.

