Iran's top commander: Power balance changes in favor of Palestine

In a message condemning the Zionist regime's recent atrocities and killing of some Palestinians on al-Aqsa Mosque and other parts of the occupied territories, Major General Baqeri stressed the need to build a strong strategic and real coalition to resolve the Palestinian issue.

He added that the brutal crimes committed during these days by the child-killer Zionist regime in the occupied territories and Holy Quds, as well as the bloodshed of a large number of the oppressed, innocent, and fasting people of Palestine, have caused great sorrow to the world, especially the Islamic nation.

Referring to the resistance and intifada discourse, besides what has now emerged in the battlefields of the Palestinian Resistance in front of the criminal Zionist regime with continuous missile attacks, Major General Baqeri emphasized that the balance of power has changed more than ever in favor of Palestine.

He reiterated that usurper Zionists will burn in the flames of the wrath of the Islamic Resistance Front.

