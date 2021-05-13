Violence against Palestinians sign of inefficiency of int’l organizations: Vaezi

The naked violence of the Zionist apartheid regime against the Palestinians is another sign of the inefficiency and scandalous failure of international organizations to realize human rights and defend the oppressed, Vaezi wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

He added that the violence should be condemned by all freedom-seekers and free nations, thanks to the resistance of the Palestinians and the promise of God, oppression will be ended.

