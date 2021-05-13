May 13, 2021, 6:18 PM
Violence against Palestinians sign of inefficiency of int’l organizations: Vaezi

Tehran, May 13, IRNA - Head of Iranian President's office Mahmoud Vaezi said on Thursday that the Zionist apartheid regime's violence against the Palestinians is another sign of the inefficiency and scandalous failure of international organizations to realize human rights and defend the oppressed.

He added that the violence should be condemned by all freedom-seekers and free nations, thanks to the resistance of the Palestinians and the promise of God, oppression will be ended.

