President Rouhani: OIC should be more active in Palestine issues

Rouhani made the remarks in a phone conversation with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to congratulate the Qatari Emir on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr- the end of the holy month of Ramadan- on May 13.

Welcoming Qatar's stances in condemnation of the recent attacks of the Zionist regime in al-Aqsa Mosque and atrocities against Gaza, President Rouhani said that the bitter events of the last few days and the heinous crimes of the Zionist regime, more than ever, reminds the necessity of unity and cooperation of Islamic countries to counter the bullying and occupation of Zionists.

Referring to the hostile, racist aggressions and attacks of the Zionist regime against Palestinians in recent days and during the holy month of Ramadan, he emphasized that Islamic countries need to work together to defend the Palestinians, the freedom of the country, and counter the Zionist regime’s heinous attacks.

The Iranian president described Palestine as part of the Muslim world, and added that the Zionist regime's attacks and aggressions against the Palestinians and Gaza must stop immediately and they must not allow these oppressed people to be oppressed anymore.

Stating that the synergy of Islamic countries with the Palestinians is a fundamental goal, he highlighted that the OIC should play a more active role in the recent developments in Palestine because it was basically created for the Palestinian cause and al-Aqsa Mosque issue.

Pointing to the situation in Yemen and stressing that the Yemen crisis does not have a military solution, President Rouhani emphasized the need for cooperation and efforts to resolve the crisis and expressed hope that the UN-focused peace and tranquility incentives would result in peace and tranquility in Yemen.

Referring to the good and expanding relations between Iran and Qatar, he emphasized the development and deepening of relations in various political, economic, and commercial fields.

President Rouhani expressed hope that the implementation and operationalization of the massive transportation plan known as the Silk Road will lead to further economic prosperity between the northern and southern Persian Gulf countries.

Congratulating the Iranian government and people on Eid al-Fitr, the Emir of Qatar praised the Islamic Republic of Iran's stance on the recent developments and conflicts in Palestine.

He said that Qatar agreed in condemning and pursuing a halt to attacks on Palestinians as quickly as possible and wants the OIC to play an effective role in this regard.

The Emir of Qatar confirmed Iran’s approach to the Yemen conflict, saying that Qatar believes that Yemen's problems have no military solution, and they believe that all the actors in the Yemeni scene have also concluded that the only solution to the crisis is negotiations.

He also appreciated the wise and thoughtful approach of Iran’s President Rouhani in resolving regional and international issues.

