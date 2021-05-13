COVID-19 kills 297 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 297 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 76,231, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

It said that 14,246 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,175 of whom were hospitalized.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,179,890 patients out of a total of 2,722,007 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,481 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

It further noted that 17,616,446 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

1,670,118 people have so far received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, among which 330,805 people have also received the second dose.

