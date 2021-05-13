May 13, 2021, 12:02 PM
Iran Pres inaugurates national projects in free trade zones

Tehran, May 13, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday inaugurated a number of national projects in trade, industry and economy sectors in free trade zones across the country.

The projects were inaugurated through a video conference.

The projects, with a total on investment of 6,200 billion tomans, are in Eat Azarbaijan, Khuzestan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Hormuzgan and Alborz provinces in northwest, south, southeast, south and north of the country respectively.

Every week, the president opens several important projects on petrochemicals, oil, industry, tourism, sports, infrastructure, development and health to follow goals behind "Surge in Production" which is the name of the past Iranian year (March 20, 2020- March 20, 2021) declared by the Supreme Leader.

