Tajik Pres hopes Dushanbe-Tehran relations further widen

President Rahmon's message was sent to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr- the end of holy month of Ramadan- on May 13.

Congratulating Iranian nation and government on Eid al-Fitr, the Tajik president wished prosperity and success for Iranian people.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by all Muslims, Tajik president noted.

At the end of his message, President Rahmon expressed hope that friendly ties would develop through making efforts of both nations and relying on Islamic values including mutual understanding and good deeds.

In Iran, May 13 is Eid al-Fitr.

The advent of Ramadan may vary from country to country depending on the situation of the moon. Since the new moon is not in the same state at the same time globally, the beginning and ending dates of Ramadan depend on what lunar sightings receive in each location.

