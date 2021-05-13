Iran's Speaker congratulates Islamic states Eid al-Fitr

In his message, Qalibaf said Eid al-Fitr opened a new chapter in worshiping God.

He also expressed hope that parliaments of Islamic countries would play leading role in making World of Islam united to fight the challenges including coronavirus which has killed over 3,300,000 worldwide.

Iran's Majlis through its active diplomacy is ready to help achieve goals of World of Islam.

Eid al-Fitr is the first day of the tenth month of Islamic calendar when Muslims celebrate the arrival of Shawwal after fasting month of Ramadan.

