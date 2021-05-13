Senior Iranian cleric congratulates Eid al-Fitr to world Muslims

Eid al-Fitr is the first day of the tenth month of Islamic calendar when Muslims celebrate the arrival of Shawwal after one month of fasting in Ramadan.

In his message, Shahriari expressed hope that Muslims all over the world soon witness further friendship and unity.

He also wished for defeat of enemies of Islam, Zionist regime of Israel in particular.

In Iran, May 13 is Eid al-Fitr.

The advent of Ramadan may vary from country to country depending on the situation of the moon. Since the new moon is not in the same state at the same time globally, the beginning and ending dates of Ramadan depend on what lunar sightings receive in each location.

As a result, Ramadan dates vary in different countries, but usually only by a day.

