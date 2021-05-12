Iran holds trilateral meeting with Russia and China in Vienna

The participants in this meeting while surveying the tree countries’ stands also tried to harmonize their stands on some issues of higher significance in two major fields of terminating the sanctions and nuclear issues.

The Russian and Chinese delegations’ leaders in this meeting while referring to the active role played by Iran in those talks once again voiced their support for effective termination of sanctions against the Iranian nation.

The three countries were also agreed on the point that the negotiations needed to proceed as fast as possible.

Meetings and consultations among the Iranian and the G4+1 countries in the framework of trilateral, bilateral and multilateral meetings continue in Vienna aimed at contributing to the faster resolving of the issue.

On Tuesday, the head of the Iranian delegation Abbas Araghchi had a meeting with Enrique Mora, the deputy secretary general of the EU foreign relations office and the heads of the three EU delegations in the negotiations.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish