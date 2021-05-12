Iran declares Thursday as Eid al-Fitr 

According to the Supreme Leader’s Office, the statement reads: Hoping for the acceptance of the prayers and rituals of our dear people in the holy month of Ramadan, we hereby inform you that according to the received reports from the expert groups commissioned to see the moon crescent, the moon was seen at sunset time of Wednesday, May 12, 2021 and the Supreme Leader (may he live long), made quite sure about the matter.

Therefore, Thursday, May 13 is the 1st of the lunar month of Shawwal and the Eid al-Fitr.

