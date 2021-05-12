Bandar Abbas-Dubai flights resumed

Ziaie said that the first flight, a Boeing 737, took off from Dubai at 7:15 pm and landed in Bandar Abbas at 8:15.

He said that the flight by UAE’s Fly Dubai Airline are on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the passengers must have negative Coronal test certificates.

The first flight departed Bandar Abbas for Dubai today, and if there will be a good number of passengers the number of flights, too, might increase, he said.

He added that 14 airlines are using the services of Bandar Abbas International Airport and during the course of the past year 11,300 fights took off and landed in that airport.

The Hormozgan Province Airports managing director said that Bandar Abbas International Airport not only experienced no negative fight rate compared with the year before, but also marked a 3% increase and is now considered the 6th Iranian airport in terms of the air traffic.

