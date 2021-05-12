World people look at Palestinian issue from a different viewpoint: Zarif

Zarif made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the end of his visit to Syria.

This visit was pre-scheduled so as to be paid on the eve of Syrian presidential elections, Zarif said, underlining the significance of the general elections in Syria and the importance of legal foundations of the country and the vote of people.

The Iranian foreign minister also referred to efforts by the Zionist forces to disperse Palestinian people from around Al-Aqsa Mosque, hailing the resistance of the Palestinian people.

He also expressed satisfaction with his chance to have meetings with the leaders of Palestinian resistance groups.

Zarif said that he has had a meeting with the Leader of Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Tuesday and is going to have a meeting with the leader of Islamic Jihad later today.

