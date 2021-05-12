Iran FM, Syrian president discuss bilateral relations

During the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister expressed satisfaction with the Syrian government getting prepared for holding the upcoming presidential election in the country.

Zarif voiced Tehran’s support for the Syrian election, expressing hope that the country would be successful in holding the election.

Referring to the recent atrocities of the Zionist regime of Israel in the occupied lands, the foreign minister stressed the need for international organizations, especially the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to pursue the rights of the Palestinian people.

Zarif briefed the Syrian President about the latest developments in Vienna talks about Iran’s nuclear program, as well as Iran’s regional movements and relations with other regional countries.

Zarif and President Assad also reviewed cooperation in different economic and cultural issues and discussed opening Iranian consulate generals in Idlib and then in Lattakia.

The Syrian president, for his part, expressed satisfaction with Iran’s support for Syria in the war against Daesh.

President Assad said that Zarif's visit to Syria on the eve of the country’s presidential election is of special importance.

