FM Zarif: Iran supports Syria against extremism, terrorism

Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Damascus on Wednesday.

Zarif reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries in different political and economic fields and emphasized Iran's support for the Syrian government and people against the ominous phenomenon of extremism and terrorism.

He expressed his satisfaction with the Syrian government's success in resisting the US economic terrorism in sanctions on Syria, adding that unfortunately, this terrorism has accelerated into the medical field today and deprives Iranians and Syrians of vaccines as well.

The two sides also discussed economic and cultural issues.

They also followed up the opening of consulates in Aleppo and subsequently Lattakia, in the light of the Syrian president's approval.

Mekdad expressed his appreciation for the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for the people and government of Syria, stressing the need for cooperation between the two states in international and regional organizations, as well as strengthening the communication and cooperation of bilateral representatives of the two countries.

