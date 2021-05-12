Iran's top commander condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

In a message condemning Kabul's heinous attack and the martyrdom of 10 innocent students, Major General Baqeri said that the brutal crimes committed by mercenaries of the terrorist regime of the US, which resulted in the martyrdom and wounding of more than 250 innocent students and children in front of a school in western Kabul during the holy month of Ramadan, showed that the US regime committed every crime for their evil intentions against humanity, in particular Muslims.

Condemning the crimes of Black Saturday in Kabul and expressing condolences and sympathies to the people of Afghanistan, he hoped that by identifying and punishing the perpetrators of this terrorist crime, they will witness the end of the aggressors and terrorists' presence in this Islamic land, as well as the independence, stability, security, and peace of Afghanistan and other Muslim countries of West Asia.

A major blast in front of a school in western Kabul on Sunday afternoon killed more than 85 people, injuring 150 others. Most of the victims were young female students.

