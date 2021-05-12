12 states joining Shiraz World Tennis Championships

Chabok said that the competition is held for the first time at level four in Iran and the under-18 age category for men and women.

About 100 tennis players are participating in the competition, he added.

He pointed out that tennis players from Iran, Turkey, France, Russia, Romania, the USA, Denmark, Germany, England, and Slovakia are participating in the men's category.

Tennis players from Iran, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, and Italy are participating in the women's category, he further noted.

