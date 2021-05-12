May 12, 2021, 6:15 PM
12 states joining Shiraz World Tennis Championships

Shiraz, May 12, IRNA – Head of the Fars Province Tennis Board Kazem Chabok said on Wednesday that 12 countries have announced their readiness to participate in the World Tennis Championships in Shiraz, Iran.

Chabok said that the competition is held for the first time at level four in Iran and the under-18 age category for men and women.

About 100 tennis players are participating in the competition, he added.

He pointed out that tennis players from Iran, Turkey, France, Russia, Romania, the USA, Denmark, Germany, England, and Slovakia are participating in the men's category.

Tennis players from Iran, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, and Italy are participating in the women's category, he further noted.

