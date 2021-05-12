COVID-19 kills 366 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 366 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 75,934, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

It said that 16,409 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,252 of whom were hospitalized.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,162,087 patients out of a total of 2,707,761 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,501 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

It further noted that 17,480,333 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

1,623,279 people have so far received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, among which 319,793 people have also received the second dose.

