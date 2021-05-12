President Rouhani terms sanctions as direct oppression against poorest people

Sanction is an oppression against a patient who does not have medicine and is forced to buy expensive drug, Rouhani said addressing the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He congratulated Iranians on the arrival of Eid-al-Fitr.

He also referred to terrorist blast in Afghanistan which resulted in killing and injuring students, saying the accident was shocking and unbearable.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani hailed Vienna talks, saying the 11th and 12th governments had the honor to break Iranophobia.

Government told the world that Iran is after negotiation and wisdom, he reiterated.

West and the US have waged proxy war against the region and Palestine, saying massacres in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Bahrain, Pakistan, Yemen, Africa or in any other country in the region are caused by these proxies.

