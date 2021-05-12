May 12, 2021, 10:45 AM
Iranian climber summits Everest

Tehran, May 12, IRNA – Iranian climber Amin Dehqan scaled the world’s highest peak as a member of international team ‘Seven Summits’.

Dehqan, the only Iranian climber to attempt and make it to the top of Everest this year, put his foot on the peak on Wednesday morning.

Dava Sherpa, CEO of Seven Summits, released a list of climbers who managed to atop the 8,848-meter high Everest. Dehqani’s name was in the list.

He could also climb Manaslu, the eighth highest mountain in the world with 8,163 meters height, in 2019.

Dehqani is the 15th Iranian to climb Everest. Others are Jalal Cheshme-Qassabani, Mohammad Hassan Najjarian, Hamidreza Olanj, Mohammad Oraz, Eqbal Aflaki, Reza Bahadorani, Azim Qeychisaz, Mahmoud Goudarzi, Laleh Keshavarz, Farkhondeh Sadeq, Mohmoud Shoaei, Aref Geranmayeh and Nima Yazdipour.

Cheshmeh-Qassabani is the only Iranian climber to stand on top of Everest twice.

