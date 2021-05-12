Unity among regional, Islamic states will help Palestine

Iran newspaper published a memo written by Mohammad-Ali Sobhani, former Iranian ambassador to Qatar and Lebanon, on Tuesday. The memo reads:

Some 90 percent of the statements against Israeli crimes have been words without any deeds, because the United States and certain other member states of the UN Security Council are under Israel's influence; then, they vetoed resolutions and statements.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no need to spend a lot of money and arrange several meetings to lodge complaints against the Israeli crimes. The Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and so on can issue resolutions to condemn the regime's heinous acts against the Palestinians.

It is worth mentioning that internal disputes, regional tensions, and disagreements among Muslim and Arab nations are the obstacles in the way of supporting the Palestinians' rights.

For instance, Syria was one of the countries, which hosted seminars and organizations supporting Palestine, but the Arab country is grappling with a war. Moreover, Lebanon is facing internal political tensions; so, different factions in Beirut are not able to reach an agreement on such important issues. In one word, internal disputes in Islamic and Arab world hinders appropriate reaction to what is happening in Palestine.

The condition of the West Asia region has changed and countries such as the United Arab Emirates who were the flag-bearer of supporting the Palestinians, shifted their policy to establish political and diplomatic relations with Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran along with certain Arab and Muslim states such as Turkey and Malaysia, can put forward the current issue of Palestine at the OIC or the United Nations and even file a lawsuit at The Hague against Israel's latest atrocities in a bid to enhance anti-Zionist atmosphere and push other Arab and Muslims states to support the Palestinian cause.

The change of power in the United States has not decreased the White House's support for Israel; thus, the Tel Aviv regime continues to suppress the Palestinian people and occupy their homes and properties.

Given the fact that The Hague is one of the few international organizations, which has taken some independent actions, a legal complaint can help show the real face of the Zionist regime in the world. If Islamic and Arab nations in West Asia unite, they can undoubtedly support the Palestinians practically.

