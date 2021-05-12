Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May12

** IRAN DAILY

-- Minister: Iran almost survives UK coronavirus strain, dodges Indian variant

Health Minister Saeed Namaki said Iran almost managed to proudly survive the spread of the UK variant of the coronavirus and staved off the Indian strain by minimizing its transmission.

In an address to an online meeting of the heads of the country’s universities of medical sciences on Tuesday, Namaki added all ways are open for importing COVID-19 vaccines.

-- Iran’s gas condensate output to hit 1.3 mbd by March 2022

Iran’s daily gas condensate production is expected to reach 1.3 million barrels per day (mbd) by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2022), the Iranian Oil Ministry announced in a statement.

Iran is currently producing over 550,000 barrels of gas condensate on a daily basis, part of which is directly exported to foreign destinations, and a part is used as the feedstock for domestic refineries.

-- Sarv-e Abarkuh, oldest living heritage in Iran

Sarv-e Abarkuh or the Cypress of Abarkuh, in the central province of Yazd is one of the oldest trees in the world. Nobody knows how old this tree is and there are different estimates around this.

The tree is also known as Parsik and grows very slowly. It stands next to a very old qanat. This tree is always green, and it blooms in the middle of spring. It’s worth applying for an Iran visa to see this great mystery.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Algerian, Iranian FMs Hold Talks

The foreign ministers of Iran and Algeria on Tuesday called for expansion of relations between the two Muslim nations.

In a telephone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif and his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum talked about the latest regional and international developments. Zarif and Boukadoum stressed the need for closer cooperation between the two countries in various fields and for reciprocal visits of delegations.

-- Turkey, Iran Discuss New Flare-Up in Palestine

Top diplomats from Iran and Turkey have talked about the latest flare-up of tensions in Palestine following the Zionist regime’s aggression against the residents of Jerusalem Al-Quds. In a telephone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the latest developments in Jerusalem Al-Quds and the occupied Palestinian territories and stressed the need for close consultations between Tehran and Ankara in this regard.

-- Taremi Scores Brace in Porto’s 5-1 Win Over Farense

Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi showed his class again in the match against Farense football team. Porto defeated the visiting team 5-1 in round 32 of Primeira Liga.

Taremi scored a brace in the match. He opened the scoring for Porto just six minutes into the match from the penalty spot.

Taremi assisted Toni Martinez in the 14th minute and also assisted Luis Diaz for the second and third goals. The Iranian forward was on target for the second time in the 59th minute.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Pakistan FM lauds moves by Iran, Saudi Arabia to reduce tensions

Pakistan’s foreign minister on Tuesday praised the de-escalation process between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

“The path for de-escalation is not short but Tehran and Riyadh have started this move,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said. Pakistan’s chief diplomat made the remarks in a press conference in Islamabad as he was elaborating on the recent visit by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Saudi Kingdom.

-- Moscow State Museum of Oriental Art spotlights Qajar art

An exhibition opening on May 15 at the State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow will showcase a collection of artworks created during the Qajar dynasty that ruled in Iran from 1789 to 1925.

For the first time in Russia, more than 300 items from the richest Iranian collection of the museum, including paintings, ceramics, weapons, carpets and manuscripts, historical documents and photographs will be put on view at the exhibit entitled “Splendor of the Sunset: Iran of the Qajar Era”, the museum has announced.

-- ICRC ready to support Iran’s IRCS for vaccinating refugees

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is ready to support the Iranian Red Crescent Society for vaccinating refugees living in the country against the coronavirus.

“To this end, we have put in a request to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to increase the budget necessary for vaccinating these vulnerable groups,” ILNA quoted Daniel Munoz-Rojas, the deputy representative of the ICRC in Tehran, as saying on Tuesday.

Iran is hosting a large number of Afghan refugees. So, we, as the International Committee of the Red Cross, support the Iranian Red Crescent Society for offering services to the refugees,” he added.

