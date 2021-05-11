Rouhani praises nation's resistance during economic war

He made the remarks Wednesday night when he received the chief of a number of Iranian press and news agencies.

He said the world media and some Iranian media’s negative approach is the main reason why people are unaware of such national gains.

We are obliged to tell the people the realities as far as we can. After the nuclear deal our oil sales that were 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) increased to 2 million and 800,000 bpd and the credit for transferring the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman water to the central desert was gained thru the oil sales after the JCPOA, he said.

The president said that the philosophy of holding talks among the countries is ensuring achieving national interests, adding it is simplicity to assume that by holding talks with America, Europe, or any other country those countries will become our friends.

In the negotiations any country acts in accordance with their own national interest, and if we talk with a country that country is now supposed to act in accordance with our beliefs. Therefore, in the negotiations we, too, need to pursue our shared interests.

Trump trampled upon the nuclear deal and caused the imposing of a huge amount of pressure against our country, and it is quite sad that these people, instead of saying that America and Trump committed crimes, accuse the government and claim it has been incompetent,” expressed regret Rouhani.

He said that just like Iran was all alone during the eight-year imposed war by Saddam Hussain, during the 3.5-year long economic war, too, the nation was all alone, and no one would even buy a ship of Iranian oil.

All the same, we were successful in providing the people’s minimum living requirements, and did not yield to revive the coupon economy, he concluded.

