Qalibaf urges world parliaments to act urgently to end Zionists’ crimes

Qalibaf said in the letters on Tuesday "as your honor are informed, on Friday, May 7, 2021, the Zionist regime committed the highly criminal act of invading the Al-Aqsa Mosque and massacring and a large number of fasting and worshiping Palestinian citizens, whose only crimes was praying before Almighty Allah and severely injuring a lot more.

“This act of the Zionist regime and the continuation of its war crimes are obvious violation of the human rights and the international humanitarian rights. The right to hold peaceful gatherings, including religious rituals are among the most natural recognized rights, under the charter of the civil and political rights, as well as the other related international documents,” wrote Qalibaf.

He added that in addition, worshipping in a sanctified place like the Al-Aqsa Mosque is an indispensable and initial right of the Palestinians, is part of their right to freedom of speech and peaceful gatherings which is now systematically and broadly breached by the Zionist regime, at a very vast scale.

“Today the oppressed and defenseless Palestinian people are exposed to the brutal invasion of the Zionist regime against the entire international norms, and that regime’s violation of the Palestinian nation’s rights has reached an unprecedented high level, in which Israel rudely and carelessly tramples upon the entire international laws and keeps on mounting its treacherous and notorious acts against the Palestinians,” added the speaker.

He has informed his counterparts in the Islamic world and beyond that the Iranian parliament considers such acts as serious threats against the international peace and security and requests the Islamic world and other countries’ parliaments, to urgently survey the critical conditions of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the occupied Holy Quds (Jerusalem).

“Your good self is expected to spend your utmost nice efforts aimed at putting an end to this systematic and broad breaching of the rights of the civilian Palestinian citizens, including demanding legal sentencing of the criminals and their accomplices,” concluded Qalibaf in his letters.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish