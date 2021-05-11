Senior cleric calls for prosecution of culprits of deadly terrorist attack in Kabul

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi said that the incident was aimed to tarnish the image of Islam and to create discord among Muslim people.

A major blast in front of a school in western Kabul on Sunday afternoon killed more than 85 people, injuring 150 others. Most of the victims were young female students.

Ayatollah Makarerm Shirazi sympathized with the families of the victims and the entire people of Afghanistan, praying for immediate recovery of those injured in the terrorist explosion.

He expressed regret that the Afghan judicial, military and security agencies have not yet been able to deal with such insecurity challenges after several decades.

Noting that he was saddened to hear about this Takfiri terror attack, Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi prayed that the cancerous gland of Takfir would soon be uprooted in the Islamic lands.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish