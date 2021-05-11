Iran strongly supports Palestinians: Official

Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat to Support Palestinian Intifada Hossein Amir Abdollahian held separate telephone conversations with the representative of the Islamic Movement of Palestine (Hamas) Khalid al-Qaddumi and the representative of the Islamic Jihad Movement Nasser Abu-Sharif on Tuesday.

Denouncing the Zionist crimes against the Palestinians, including in Quds, al-Aqsa Mosque, and Gaza, Amir Abdollahian said that the desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque and the attack on worshippers, besides the martyrdom of Palestinian women and children, proved the terroristic nature of the Zionists to the world for the 1,000th time.

Referring to the recent Zionist regime's atrocities against Palestinians, the Palestinian sides described the Palestinian spirit as excellent and full of faith.

They thanked Iran for its support for Palestine and al-Aqsa Mosque.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the brutal acts of the usurper Zionist regime against the fasting Palestinians, and especially the repeated invasion of the Zionist military forces against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshipers there.

Since Sunday, the Zionist regime has launched large-scale attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and killed or injured several civilians, including women and children.

