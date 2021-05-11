Bagheri congratulates Eid- al-Fitr to Muslim counterparts

In his message, Bagheri assured that following Holy Prophet (PBUH) teachings will help Islamic World pass the challenges of COVID-19 and conspiracies of arrogance system .

He wished success and health for Muslim commanders and armed forces.

The first day of the month of Shawwal (the tenth lunar month) is variable based on the advent of the crescent of moon, according to the location of each Islamic country, and this day is called Eid al-Fitr.

This Eid is one of the spiritual events related to the beliefs of the people with the various culture and customs in accordance with the specific traditions of the region in each parts of Iran.

Eid al-Fitr prayer is one of the recommended prayers held as a congregational prayer in the morning of the Eid with certain ceremonies.

9376**9417

