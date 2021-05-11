Iran’s Sourena among top 10 robot in 2020

Sourena was unveiled by Vice President of Science and Technology Sourena Sattari on November 24, 2019.

It had earlier been lauded by Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

One of the main goals of the Sourena 4 project is to build a robot with the ability to interact more with the environment and humans.

It is able to recognize human faces and count them, recognize objects and find their position, detect human movement, recognize speech, and respond to them.



