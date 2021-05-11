Qalibaf: Islamic Ummah standing against Zionists’ genocide

Addressing parliament’s open session on Tuesday, Qalibaf referred to the Zionist regime’s crimes, saying the Zionist regime does not respect human rights.

He asked why the international community is silent and warned Zionists that the Islamic Ummah is standing against these genocides.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qalibaf referred to the recent terror attack on girls’ schools in Afghanistan and condoled with bereaved families of the victims.

On the Saturday attack on a girls’ school in western Kabul, 63 people were martyred and 150 more were injured.

