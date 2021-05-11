May 11, 2021, 11:39 AM
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code: 84325590
0 Persons

Tags

Qalibaf: Islamic Ummah standing against Zionists’ genocide

Qalibaf: Islamic Ummah standing against Zionists’ genocide

Tehran, May 11, IRNA – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf slammed Zionist occupier regime’s crimes in attacking Al Aqsa Mosque and killing Palestinians, underlining that the Islamic Ummah is standing against Zionists’ genocide.

Addressing parliament’s open session on Tuesday, Qalibaf referred to the Zionist regime’s crimes, saying the Zionist regime does not respect human rights.

He asked why the international community is silent and warned Zionists that the Islamic Ummah is standing against these genocides.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qalibaf referred to the recent terror attack on girls’ schools in Afghanistan and condoled with bereaved families of the victims.

On the Saturday attack on a girls’ school in western Kabul, 63 people were martyred and 150 more were injured.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 2 =