Cultural passages to develop tourism, art in Kerman

Modern and urban lifestyle leave less time for residents of cities to engage in cultural and artistic activities and enjoy such products; therefore, certain places should be created to bridge between the two groups.

The cultural passage is a street, square or alley, where a set of cultural and artistic businesses work and people can get acquainted with various artworks.

Kerman province in southeast Iran is rich in terms of history and culture; so, the cultural and artistic capacities of the province can be used to establish cultural passages.

Authorities and cultural activists of Kerman province have shown that they are keen on setting up cultural passages.

The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance is in charge of setting up cultural passages.

Mohammad Alizadeh, director general of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance in Kerman province, underlined that the issue of improving the cultural and artistic businesses is one of the main projects of the Ministry; thus, it is promoting presentation of plays, arts and cultural works.

Bookshops, art and culture stores, theaters, exhibitions, training workshops, startups, private museums, digital services and Iranian-Islamic modeling institutes are among businesses that the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance support to be created in cultural passages, Alizadeh noted.

Social and Cultural Affairs Deputy of Kerman Municipality Mohammad Jahanshahi said that a few places have been proposed to be selected as the points where cultural passages would be developed in the city of Kerman.

Fereydoun Fa'ali, director general of the Ministry of Heritage, Culture, Tourism and Handicrafts in Kerman province, stated that the province enjoys various cultural, historical, tourism and handicrafts attractions; so, the cultural passages would be places to promote tourism industry and introduce artists' works.

