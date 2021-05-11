Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 11

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran to start drilling for crude in northern Moghan region

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) is dispatching one of its main drilling rigs to a northern region as it prepares to finally pump crude from oilfields located near the border with Azerbaijan.

Shana said in a report that Fat’h 54, an onshore drilling rig now stationed in the southwestern oil hub of Ahvaz, will be sent 1,310 kilometers (814 miles) away to the northern Moghan Plain, where it will start drilling for oil within the next two months.

Iran has two main blocs of oilfields in the region which is located in the province of Ardebil. Estimates suggest the oilfields contain over four billion barrels of mostly light crude. However, none of the oilfields is linked to reserves in neighboring Azerbaijan.

-- Iran’s annual saffron exports top $190m: IRICA

Iranian saffron farmers exported nearly 325 tons of products worth over $190 million to 60 foreign countries during the past Iranian year which ended on March 20, said the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

According to Rouhollah Latifi, over 78 percent of Iran’s saffron in terms of value was exported to five major customers.

-- Jaame Mosque of Yazd, museum of tile and brick

Passing through the old bazaar of the city of Yazd, central province of Yazd, at the end of a narrow paved alleyway, one of the excellent examples of Iranian mosques stands with dramatic lofty minarets at its portal.

Azure blue tiles of the facade and two sky-touching minarets invite you for a real journey through Persian art and architecture.



-- Iran Protests to Iraq After Karbala Consulate Raided

Iran’s foreign ministry said Monday it "strongly condemns” a raid on Tehran’s consulate in the Iraqi city of Karbala.

Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters that Iran late Sunday handed over a "letter of protest” to the Iraqi embassy in Tehran and urged the neighboring Arab nations to pursue the case under international conventions.

"Iran strongly condemns attacks on its diplomatic sites in Iraq,” said Khatibzadeh in a weekly briefing in Tehran.

-- Presidential Election Registration in Iran Kicks Off

Registration of the candidates seeking to join Iran’s 13th presidential race is underway, officially beginning the process of electing the country’s chief executive.

The registration process began on Tuesday at the Interior Ministry and will last until May 15.

The names of will be handed over to the Constitutional Council, which will vet and pronounce a final ruling on competency of the hopefuls according to constitutional requirement.

In this round, the Constitutional Council has narrowed the broad qualifications that had been in place for individuals to run in presidential elections.

-- ‘Zionists Steal Land, Shoot People in Holiest Mosques’

Iran’s foreign minister said Monday the apartheid regime of Israel not only steals people’s land and homes, but also shoots innocent worshippers in one of the holiest mosques for Muslims.

"It wasn’t enough for the Israeli regime to steal people’s land & homes; create an Apartheid regime and refuse to vaccinate civilians under illegal occupation,” Muhammad Javad Zarif tweeted. "It had to shoot innocent worshippers inside Islam’s 3rd Holiest Mosque upon Islam’s Holiest Eid,” in reference to the upcoming Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.



-- Leader to address students on May 11

University students will have a virtual meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei on May 11.

Since the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, the meetings between the Leader and the people have become limited, and are held virtually. Emphasis on the capacity of the youth is one of the most important discourses that will be discussed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

-- Daei, Hejazi the best Iranian players of century: IFFHS

Ali Daei and late Naser Hejazi have been named as the best Iranian player and goalkeeper of the XXth century (1901-2000) respectively by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

Daei represented Iran football team from 1993 to 2006 and made 149 matches. He holds the record for the most number of international goals with 109 strikes.

Hejazi, was Iran’s custodian from 1968 to 1980. He made 62 appearances for the Iranian national football team. Hejazi passed away in May 2011 due to lung cancer.

-- UNESCO-registered Gonbad-e Qabus prepared for restoration

A team of cultural heritage experts has commenced a detailed examination of the UNESCO-registered Gonbad-e Qabus as a prerequisite for the restoration of the millennium-old tower.

Located in Iran’s Golestan province, the brick tower is of high architectural importance as an exemplar and innovative design of the early-Islamic-era architecture.

