Iran’s new ambassador to Damascus meets Syrian FM

Sobhani described Iran-Syria relations as historical, deep-rooted, strategical, and quite amicable which is ever-expanding and emphasized the need for their further expansion in bilateral, regional and international dimensions.

He also referred to the two countries’ shares in campaign against terrorism, and reiterated Iran’s firm presence by the side of the Syrian nation in reconstruction of their country in post war era.

The Syrian foreign minister in the meeting appreciated Iran’s stands and support for the Syrian nation and government, stressing that the Syrians wholeheartedly appreciate Iran’s all-out support.

The two countries’ relations are strategic and at utmost possible level, and the Syrian officials emphasize the need for their continuation and further expansion, said Miqdad.

The Syrian minister voiced his government’s full support for Iran’s nuclear stands, as well as Tehran’s stands about the Arab and Islamic countries’ developments.

Sobhani’s former responsibilities include the head of Foreign Ministry Strategic Monitoring and Planning Office, head council in Karachi, Pakistan, managing directors of Foreign Ministry’s West Asia Office, and ambassador’s first assistant in Turkmenistan and Ukraine.

He arrived in Syria on Sunday, May 9.

