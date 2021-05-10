Iran, Turkey negotiate on latest status of Holy Quds

Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in the phone talk surveyed the various dimensions of the political developments in occupied Palestine and ways for securing the denied rights of its real owners.

The two top diplomats were meanwhile agreed that if in today’s meeting of the UN Security Council ne effective decision on encountering the occupation of the Holy Quds will be adopted, the two sides will further pursue the matter in the framework of the UNSC’s other possibilities, as well as an emergency meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The two sides meanwhile emphasized the need for the two countries’ close contacts in that respect.

