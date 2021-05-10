Iran makes advanced industrial flame arrester

The head of the company, Mehdi Shafiee, said that a flame arrester is a piece of equipment that stops fuel combustion by extinguishing the flame in order to guard pipelines, fuel storage tank vents, and any other equipment that contain flammable gas or steam.

Shafiee said that the main part of this machine is its heating element, which is produced by nanotechnology and very precise calculations.

He added that the all kinds of the new piece, including in-line, end-of-line, detonation, and deflagration, have been tested in short-time and endurance burning and proved to be similar to foreign-made ones.

The piece can be used in oil, gas, petrochemical, mining, and metal industries, he said.

