Russian vessel stranded carrying Iran-destined goods

Named PORT OLYA 4, the cargo ship was delivering goods to Iran through the Volga Canal last night when it was stuck, blocking the canal but causing no casualties, according to the report by the agency.

The ship departed from Port Olya in the north of the Caspian Sea. It is expected that measures to refloat the ship would begin once weather conditions are alleviated.

Astrakhan is among the most important Russian cities because of its access to air routes, railroads and marine routes. A lot of Iranian business people are active in Astrakhan.

