JCPOA to be revived if West returns to its commitments

Some observers are of the opinion that this round of negotiations may be the last one.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed on May 5 that the sanction policy is doomed to failure and said internal unity will pave the ground for getting rid of sanctions in the near future because the other side is well aware that there is no way except returning to the path of law and commitment.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's lead negotiator in nuclear talks, too, has stated that the atmosphere of the fourth round of talks is positive and given the mutual understanding among negotiating teams, including the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) and Iran, the Islamic Republic will help finalize the negotiations.

However, Araghchi warned about the most important problem which is the US agreement to lift a great part of anti-Iran sanctions, but this measure is not sufficient to reach an agreement on the United States' return to the JCPOA.

He went on to say that thematic or partial sanctions on Iran's energy sector and or sanctions on banking, financial, car-manufacturing and port sectors should be lifted according to the existing agreements.

The Trump administration imposed 1500 sanctions on Iranian figures and entities.

Experts believe that Europeans are under the US influence when it comes to lifting sanctions, which have been imposed under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). But the Iranian side called for the removal of all sanctions, including CAATSA, Iranian Sanctions Act (ISA) and Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

Another obstacle in the way of striking a deal on the revival of the JCPOA is that the West wants to restrict the Iranian nuclear program and return it to the level that it was in 2015 while following the US's withdrawal from the deal in May 2018, the Islamic Republic gradually scaled back its commitments and installed advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium.

Predicting such difficulties in the way of negotiations was not hard and the goal of holding several meetings is to find a solution for the disagreements.

