Tehran urges Baghdad to ensure security of Iran's diplomatic centers

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks at his weekly press briefing on Monday while speaking about an attack by some protestors on the Iranian Consulate in the Iraqi holy city of Karbala on May 9, 2021.

After the attack, Iraqi officials contacted staff at Iranian Embassy and Consulate and told them that the government has confronted the protestors, Khtibzadeh added.

Iran strongly condemns such an attack, Khatibzadeh underlined, adding that Iraq should do its duties to carefully secure Iran’s diplomatic places according to the 1961 Convention.

***JCPOA talks in Vienna

About Vienna talks, the spokesman said negotiations are underway in Austria's capital, Vienna.

Underlining that Iran’s stance is clear, the spokesman expressed hope that the talks would go ahead in a calm atmosphere.

The first round of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) started in Vienna, Austria, at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Group 4+1 on April 17.

Expert, technical, bilateral and multilateral talks between Iran and 4+1 have been held at different levels in Vienna, Austria, to reach an agreement on various issues.

As Khatibzaedh noted, talks in Vienna have entered the phase of writing text in the nuclear field and removal of sanctions.

Everyday talks result in different conclusions, he added.

Under the framework of its commitments, the US has accepted to do the major part of what it has to do; and Iran, too, sees it as necessary, the spokesman said.

Of course, he added, it is no secret that serious disagreements exist as well.

He went on to say that reports are being reviewed in Tehran and the negotiating team is being informed of [country’s] stance.

The guidelines which are presented from Tehran are those that are considered as the framework for Vienna talks, he stressed.

Elsewhere, the spokesman talked of the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and said the time of the agreement will end on May 21 as it is approved by the Iranian Majlis (Parliament).

On February 23, Iran stopped a voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, in compliance with a Majlis Law. However, some necessary inspections are underway within the framework of Safeguards Agreements up to the next three months.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran) agreed to further reinforce their cooperation and enhance mutual trust to facilitate the full implementation of Iran’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) and the Additional Protocol (AP) thereto, which is provisionally applied by Iran since 16 January 2016, according to the Agency statement.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesman approved the news by a Saudi Arabia official about negotiations with Iran and said they focused on bilateral and regional issues.

Iran always welcomes such negotiations at any level, he said, adding “This is not a new policy.”

Referring to the serious attitude of Riyadh in the talks, the spokesman said that the removal of tension and establishment of relations among two Islamic countries are of benefit to both nations and the Persian Gulf region as well.

Asked about a report released by Yahoo News about Jan-2020 assassination of Iran's top IRGC commander Major General Qassem Soleimani by the US forces in Iraq, Khatibzadeh said Iran's judiciary is following the case both in the international bodies and through legal and political talks with the Iraqi government.

Some reports need to be verified, he added.

All who have directly or indirectly had hands in the assassination of Gen Soleimani will be dealt with, the spokesman underlined.

Also about the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, the spokesman said Iran is saddened by those events which lead to killing the innocents including the girls.

At the end of his remarks, the spokesman rejected the US Navy's claim that a ship carrying military equipment and being on its way to Yemen in the Arabian Sea belongs to Iran.

“Iran has a solely diplomatic presence in Yemen and such reports will not be confirmed.”

