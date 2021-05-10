Great Iranian musician Abdolvahab Shahidi dies at 99

Iran's House of Music declared the demise of the great master and offered condolences to the renowned musician's family and the music society.

His grandchild Ali Kheradmand wrote on his Instagram account that the master was not hospitalized due to getting infected with COVID-19, because he got the first dose of corona vaccine on May 5, 2021.

In fact, Shahidi spent his last hours at the hospital due to his heart condition.

Abdolvahhab Shahidi was born in Meymeh, Isfahan province, on 24 September 1922. He started his artistic activities in 1940s when he started singing and playing Santour and oud from master Esmail Mehrtash.

He also worked with celebrated Iranian masters such as Jalil Shahnaz, Faramarz Paywar, Ali Asghar Bahari, Hossein Tehrani, Rahmatullah Badi'i, Hassan Nahid, and Mohammad Esmaili.

Shahidi was prominent in composing local songs. The famous composition of "Life" is one of his works in Iranian folklore.

Late Mohammad Reza Shajarian, the Persian classical music singer, depicted prominent master Abdolvahab Shahidi as the great man in Iranian signing art.

1424

