Kerman Province to expand economic cooperation with Hungary

Speaking in the virtual meeting on Kerman-Hungary cooperation capacity, Mahdi Tayyebzadeh, Head of Kerman Province Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, said that agriculture has a dominating role in economy of the province and there is interest in farming with new technologies, including in irrigation and consumption optimization.

He also said that Kerman Province could have cooperation with Hungary in other areas like renewable energies, greenhouse agriculture and transferring of goods to Europe through Hungary because of its preferential tariff agreements with other European states.

As the next speaker, Mohsen Rashid Farrokhi, Head of National Association of Iranian Dates, said that Iran’s export of dates to Hungary was too low but could increase one US sanction were removed.

Mohammad Ali Mohammad Mirzaeian, Iran’s ambassador in Hungary, hoped that the ties between Tehran and Budapest could grow with improvements in coronavirus vaccination and US sanctions removal.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish