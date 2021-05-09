May 9, 2021, 5:26 PM
Official: Promising prospects for Vienna talks imminent

Tehran, May 9, IRNA – The third day of the fourth round of Vienna talks that is underway today is going to have "promising prospects", Head of Iranian President's office Mahmoud Vaezi said on Sunday.

Negotiations are being pursued under the supervision of the country's authorities with the aim of removing the imposed sanctions and restoring the rights of the Iranian people, Vaezi tweeted.

The talks have made good progress, he said, adding that although the process is difficult, given the previous talks, it's prospects could be promising.

What matters most at this phase is national solidarity and unity, he pointed out.

Any measure by groups and media that sends a message of division is against the national interest and undermines the negotiating team, he further noted.

