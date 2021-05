Iranian Roohallah Rostami stole the spotlight at the season’s third World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand, as he lifted 241kg to break the men’s up to 80kg world record on Friday (7 May), the official website of the IPC reported.

Some 6 athletes took part in the competition in Thailand.

Iranian weightlifters bagged 5 gold and one silver medals in the Cup.

