Official: Eid al-Fitr prayer to be held nationwide

Ali Noori said in red and orange cities Eid al-Fitr prayer will be held outdoors.

The event will be held by observing health protocols, he added.

The first day of the month of Shawwal (the tenth lunar month) is variable based on the advent of the crescent of moon, according to the location of each Islamic country and this day is called Eid al-Fitr.

This Eid is one of the spiritual events related to the beliefs of the people with the various culture and customs in accordance with the specific traditions of the region in each parts of Iran.

Eid al-Fitr is especially important in areas such as Khuzestan, Golestan, Mazandaran, Gilan, Sistan and Baluchestan, North Khorasan, Kerman, Yazd, Central, Kurdestan, Hormuzgan and East Azarbaijan.

Eid al-Fitr prayer is one of the recommended prayers held as a congregational prayer in the morning of the Eid with certain ceremonies.

Customarily, family and friends dress up in new Eid clothes and visit each other’s houses bearing gifts.

Meanwhile many families during the final days often gift food to the poor and deprived people across the city as a sign of charity. Charity is known as Zakat Fetrieh, one of the five pillars of Islam and is significant during Ramadan.

