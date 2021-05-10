Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 10

** IRAN DAILY

-- Rouhani: 13m to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 22

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that according to the Health Ministry’s plan, 13 million people belonging to the country’s high-risk group will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 22.

In an address to the 223rd meeting of the Government’s Economic Coordination Headquarters on Sunday, he added that purchasing foreign COVID-19 vaccines and developing domestic ones are the top priorities of the country’s Plan and Budget Organization, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and the Health Ministry.

-- Iran first power producer of Middle East: Official

Iran is currently the Middle East’s top country in terms of power generation with over 85 gigawatts of installed capacity, said the deputy head of Iran Electricity Industry Syndicate.

Payam Baqeri said the electricity industry is a productive and strategic industry that is considered a infrastructure for several other sectors and is a prerequisite to their development.

-- Persian Gulf: An indisputable symbol of Iranian identity

There has been a constant debate over the origin of the term ‘Persian Gulf’ among the historians, scientists, and archeologists throughout history.

But what is the earliest document of the sea stretched between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula in the history books?

According to the Persian calendar, April 30 is marked as the National Day of the Persian Gulf, the day Portuguese were expelled from the Strait of Hormuz in 1622 by Imam Qoli Khan, an army commander during the ruling of the fifth Safavid king Shah Abbas I.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Afghanistan Needs Popular Forces for Eradication of Terrorism

It had all the hallmarks of takfiri terrorism, and of course, of their principal backers the super terrorists who are intent upon depriving Afghanistan of any peace, progress, and prosperity.

The location in Kabul, the nature of the place targeted, the timing, and the prime target, all indicate the dirty work of the macabrely murderous Daesh outfit and the dastardly Americans who have brought these beasts to Afghanistan in thousands after their defeat in Syria and Iraq where they committed much more horrifying acts of terrorism on a vast scale.

-- Speaker Outlines Iran’s Red Lines in Vienna Talks

Parliament speaker Muhammad Baqer Qalibaf said Sunday Iran has four red lines that should be considered in ongoing talks with the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement in Vienna on a potential revival of the accord.

Lawmaker Alireza Salimi cited Qalibaf as explaining the red lines during a closed parliamentary session.

-- Iran Wins Three More Golds at World Para Powerlifting World Cup

Iranian powerlifters claimed three more gold medals on the final day of the 2021 World Para Powerlifting World Cup on Saturday.

There was not room for surprises in the male competitions. Iranian Worlds medalists Amir Jafari Arangeh (up to 65kg), Rouhollah Rostam (up to 80kg), Seyed Hamed Solhipour Avanji (up to 97kg), Saman Razi (up to 107kg) and Mansour Pourmirzaei (over 107kg) dominated the stage in their respective categories.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Zarif calls on U.S. to end JCPOA lawlessness

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday called on the United States to end its lawlessness by rejoining a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump on May 8, 2018.

Zarif recalled how the controversy over the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), started in the first place. The foreign minister called Trump a “buffoon” who reneged on U.S. obligations under the nuclear deal.

-- Turkish translation of Claire Jobert collection of Quran stories reviewed

A Turkish translation of a collection of stories that the Tehran-based French writer and illustrator Claire Jobert (Joubert) has created based on Quranic concepts was reviewed during an online session on Sunday.

The collection entitled “A Fiction with Quranic Concept” is composed of eight books published by Nar Cocuk, a major Turkish publishing house for children’s books.

The review session organized by the Iran Book and Literature House was attended by Jobert, translator Milad Salmani and Nar director Tayfur Esen.

-- Iranian plateau in Pleistocene: a bridge between East and West

A new study reinforces a hypothesis that the Iranian plateau was like a bridge between East and West during the Pleistocene epoch, which began about 2.6 million years ago and lasted until about 11,700 years ago.

In an article published in the International Research Journal of Modernization in Engineering Technology and Science (IRJMETS) in April 2021, Iranian researchers Mohsen Zeidi, Cyrus Barfi, and Shahram Zare concluded that the Iranian plateau served as a human migratory pathway in the Pleistocene.

